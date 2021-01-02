After spending time in the pits, Lego Technic is visiting the wild world of monster trucks by releasing a pair of kits created for kids age seven and up. Its Grave Digger and Maximum Destruction replicas are relatively easy to assemble, they feature a pull-back mechanism that propels them forward, and they can be rebuilt into buggies.

Monster Jam-crazed kids certainly didn't wait for Technic's latest kits to build their own monster trucks with Lego bricks, but the new additions to the company's portfolio gain design details that would be difficult to replicate. Riding on a set of green wheels, Grave Digger wears green flames on its front end, red headlights, and side decals that look like the ones fitted to the real thing. Maximum Destruction (which is also known as Max-D) receives a similar treatment with menacing-looking spikes on both ends and decals showing a face on both sides.

These kits are largely aimed at younger builders. Grave Digger is made up of 212 pieces, while Max-D consists of 230 pieces. They're about four inches tall, 10 inches long, and four inches wide. Alternately, those who prefer other types of off-roading can turn each monster truck into an off-road buggy by downloading instructions online. Shown in the gallery above, they're rather generic buggies not visibly inspired by production models.

Grave Digger and Max-D are available online, in official Lego stores, and at select retailers. They're priced at about $20 each. What you'll crush with them is up to you; Lego Technic makes a wide range of cars, including a Jeep Wrangler and a McLaren Senna GTR. There's a Lamborghini Sián, too, but it's in a different league at $380.