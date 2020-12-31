Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If you’re a fan of country music and motorcycles, this giveaway is right up your alley. Touring for the Zac Brown Band has been on pause, due to 2020, but once it starts up again, you and a friend can be sitting in the best seats in the house, have an encore dedicated to you, and afterwards take home a custom motorcycle.

Score the Best Seats at a Zac Brown Band Show & a ZB Indian Chief Motorcycle - Enter at Omaze

The motorcycle in question is a 2010 Indian Chief Vintage, complete with custom leather work, a Powerplus 105cid engine and a six-speed transmission. Transportation to the concert and a hotel stay are also included.

By entering this giveaway, you’re helping out Camp Southern Ground, which, according to Omaze, “founded by multi-platinum, Grammy-award winning artist Zac Brown, provides extraordinary experiences for youth and veterans to help them recognize and magnify the unique gifts within themselves and others to profoundly impact the world. Camp Southern Ground offers programs to post-9/11 veterans, reserves and active military personnel at no cost. These programs include both Warrior PATHH and Warrior Week, which specifically care for the health and well-being of veterans while providing the necessary support as they adjust to life after military service. Your generosity can help Camp Southern Ground continue this incredible work!”

If you want this motorcycle sitting in your driveway, enter here. The deadline is January 22, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

