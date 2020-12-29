2021 BMW M5 CS gains power, drops weight and goes gold

We just reviewed the new BMW M2 CS for the first time the other day, but there’s another CS (Competition Sport) model about to join the ranks: the BMW M5 CS. BMW teased it on the company’s M Instagram page today, showing us a few peeks behind the curtain and announcing some key specs.

Just like the past few CS models from BMW M, this one gains a bit of power, drops weight and gets more hardcore in a number of ways. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the CS will make 635 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That’s an 18-horsepower increase over the M5 Competition, but torque hasn’t budged. This power increase will make it the most powerful BMW M product available, rising above the number of 617-horsepower BMW M cars and crossovers on sale today.

BMW managed to drop 154 pounds from the car’s curb weight, which will likely be the most noticeable source of change when driving — it goes from 4,345 pounds (same weight for both the M5 and M5 Competition) to 4,191 for the CS. All the details on how BMW eliminated weight are not fully available, but BMW says a carbon fiber hood, carbon fiber bucket seats (from M3 and M4) and a new four-seat configuration contributed.

Fine tuning for the suspension was completed on the Nurburgring, BMW says. New Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires are made standard. They’re sized 275/35 at the front and 285/35 at the rear, and were specially tuned and matched to the M5 CS model. BMW also said its carbon ceramic rotors with red brake calipers will be standard equipment. You’ll be able to admire those big brakes through gorgeous gold-painted forged wheels, similar to the gold wheels on the M2 CS. Gold accents will be found throughout as trim accents, and you get motorsports-inspired yellow front running lights.

The full car is set to be revealed in January, so you won’t have to wait long to learn the rest of the details.

Related video: