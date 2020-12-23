In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer for the final episode of 2020. They've been driving some interesting cars, including the Nissan GT-R, the new Nissan Armada, a Mercedes-Benz GLA and a pair of new-gen Kia Sorentos. They talk a bit about an interesting new EV called the Ace from Alpha Motor Corporation. Finally, the trio takes turns talking about their favorite cars they drove this year. Enjoy, and we'll be back with more episodes in 2021.
Autoblog Podcast #658
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- What we're driving:
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
- 2021 Kia Sorento
- Alpha Motor Corporation unveils Ace electric coupe
- Our favorite cars of the year:
- Zac: Lotus Evora GT
- John: Polestar 2
- Greg: McLaren GT
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: