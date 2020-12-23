Podcast

Nissan GT-R, Armada and the new Kia Sorento | Autoblog Podcast #658

Plus a Mercedes GLA, the Alpha Ace electric coupe and your hosts' favorite cars of the year

Dec 23rd 2020 at 3:00PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer for the final episode of 2020. They've been driving some interesting cars, including the Nissan GT-R, the new Nissan Armada, a Mercedes-Benz GLA and a pair of new-gen Kia Sorentos. They talk a bit about an interesting new EV called the Ace from Alpha Motor Corporation. Finally, the trio takes turns talking about their favorite cars they drove this year. Enjoy, and we'll be back with more episodes in 2021.

Autoblog Podcast #658

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X