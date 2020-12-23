We reported about the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06’s overheating problems way back in 2016. Chevy said it had a solution for owners with a new hood design that featured larger vents and a new supercharger cover. Even then, Tadge Juechter said there was a relatively small bunch of owners who were complaining about high temperatures.

Turns out, this book is still open at Chevy. Just recently, GM Authority reported that GM is issuing extended warranty coverage on 2015-2018 Z06s due to the overheating issue. The documents say that the Z06 “may have a condition where the vehicle may overheat and enter a reduced power mode when driven on a track at sustained high speeds in high ambient temperatures.” We’ve contacted Chevy to confirm and search out more details, and will update when we hear back.

The warranty is meant to cover these overheating conditions and is good for seven years or 72,000 miles from when the car was originally put in service, regardless of ownership. If owners can provide proof that their vehicle is affected by way of a diagnostic code, photos or video, Chevrolet has a few gifts in store. Dealers will be able to install an updated radiator package (all Z06s) and an updated shift point calibration (automatic vehicles only) under warranty. Both those items are meant to keep your Z06 from overheating, but won’t be provided unless your car is affected, according to the report.

If you like to use all 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 on the racetrack, we’d recommend taking Chevy up on their offer of enhanced cooling abilities.

