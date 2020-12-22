ETC

Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple, but Tim Cook snubbed him

He says he'd have sold for a dime on the dollar of current value

Dec 22nd 2020 at 5:58PM

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he reached out to Apple's Tim Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program" to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla Inc for "1/10th of our current value."

"He refused to take the meeting," said Musk replying to a Twitter chain that cited a Reuters story on Monday saying that Apple has targeted 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

The iPhone maker's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla Model 3 Information

Tesla Model 3
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X