Nissan is trying to make it easier to buy your next car from the couch with a new program it’s calling “Nissan@Home.” The program ran as a trial at seven dealerships over the summer, but Nissan says it’s expanding throughout the rest of the country over the next few months.

At its core, the program creates a Nissan@Home hub on Nissan’s website where customers can go through a number of steps you might go through at the dealership. You can build your ideal car, find similar inventory, estimate your payments, look through a digital brochure, attain an internet quote and book a test drive from the hub. It’s a fairly comprehensive one-stop-shop, and it looks like you can book a test drive for anything, even a GT-R.

The dealer is not eliminated from the picture entirely, but it does limit your physical in-person contact. That’s great for Covid-19 prevention, and it’ll be great going forward if you prefer to do your car shopping at home. If you prefer to never have any physical contact with the dealership, that’s doable. You can take delivery from home, or you can transition into the dealer at any point throughout the process.

Nissan says that all seven dealers who participated in the trial run liked the results and encouraged Nissan to roll out the service nationwide. It’ll be available for all dealerships to enroll in over the coming months, but no dealers will be required to adopt the process. At this rate, Nissan hopes that it’ll be a widely available service come spring 2021.

