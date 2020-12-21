Mercedes-Benz EQS will get an infotainment screen like no other

Just as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a showcase of the latest and greatest technology for the German automaker's internal-combustion cars, the upcoming EQS sedan will be the same for electric cars. This is evidenced by a teaser from Mercedes about the flagship electric sedan's optional infotainment called MBUX Hyperscreen, and it's going to be big, literally.

While the company hasn't actually shown the screen, it described Hyperscreen as spanning the full width of the car's interior. It will be a curved screen, too, and will display items for both the driver and the front passenger. Presumably, it will include the instruments as well as all variety of infotainment including music, navigation and more.

The infotainment system will be revealed on Jan. 7 just ahead of CES, which is taking place virtually for 2021. We're not expecting a reveal of the whole car, though. That reveal will probably come a few months later. Spy shots indicate that it looks similar to the concept and it seems to be just about ready for the reveal. Mercedes has said the EQS will have a range of 435 miles on the WLTP cycle. That number will likely be lower in EPA testing, but should still come in comfortably above 300 miles. It could have as much as 469 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque from dual electric motors, one at each end.

