2021 Audi A7 gets nod for IIHS Top Safety Pick+

The Audi A7 55 has received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Pick+ rating, the IIHS's highest. Its achievement was due largely in part to superior performance in crash prevention technologies, such the ability to detect pedestrians, cyclists and other cars in front of the car at speeds of up to 52 mph. If the sensor systems predict a crash, the car will begin to close all windows and sunroof, pretension the front seat belts and initiate braking.

The A7 also received the maximum ratings of "Good" for all six categories of crash testing, including small and moderate front overlap tests, side impact, roof strength and head restraints. To be clear, the car crash-tested was an 2019 Audi A6 2.0T, but the overall structure of the A6 and A7 are nearly identical.

The A7 also includes a suite of other safety tech, such as blind spot warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise, rear cross-traffic assist, and a top-down 360 view, part of a cornucopia of tech that sums up the new generation of smartphone-like Audi interiors. Many of these features, admittedly, can be found on cars lower on the price ladder as well, showing just how far safety technology has come in recent years.

The A7 joins the A6, A6 Allroad and E-Tron Sportback as Top Safety Pick+ awardees from the Audi family. Other cars to receive the award include the Honda Insight, Accord and Odyssey; Mazda 3, 6, CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9; Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Legacy Outback and Ascent; Nissan Altima and Maxima; Toyota Camry and Highlander; Ford Explorer, Hyundai Nexo and Palisade.

Luxury models to receive the Top Safety Pick+ rating include the Acura TLX and RDX; Lexus ES and NX; Mercedes C-Class and GLE-Class; Tesla Model 3; Volvo S60 XC40, XC60 and XC90; and Genesis G70 and G80; and Cadillac XT6. For a full list, see the IIHS website.

