EVs are the future, there’s little doubt about it, and the Polestar 2, Polestar’s first EV offering, according to Autoblog Green Editor John Snyder, "is completely fresh inside and out, with outside-the-box stylishness, mercifully user-friendly tech and excellent driving dynamics." Plus, Omaze is giving one away, just in time for a belated holiday gift.

“Pulling out onto the road and slinking past the railroad tracks like a stray cat on the hunt, the electric pulse of the turn signal sets our own heartbeat to quickening. We skulk our way out of town quietly to find an open stretch of curving road. The accelerator feels natural in town — not muted, but one can tell it serves as a dam behind which a fury of electrons is waiting to be released. We start our turn onto a familiar road and roll into the right pedal. The Continental SportContact6 rubber bites the pavement, gives just the faintest of mews, and we plow our foot to the floor as we finish our turn.

Our guts meet our spine, and our eyeballs just begin to feel like they’re floating in our head as the Polestar 2’s twin electric motors motivate all four wheels with a demanding whine. We’re experiencing the majority of the car’s 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. With no shifts, there’s no relenting to the force until power tapers at higher rpm. Polestar claims a 0-60-mile-per-hour time of 4.45 seconds, but unless you’re actually counting, it feels faster, especially when your glasses fly off the top of your head. We’re a dark blur, man and machine, a sinister dyad cutting a path between green fields under a blue and white sky.”

When entering this drawing, you’re helping out Conservation International, which according to Omaze, “Every breath you take, every drop you drink, every bite you eat—it all comes from nature. Since 1987, Conservation International has worked to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides to humanity, helping to protect more than 6 million square kilometers (2.3 million square miles) of land and sea across more than 70 countries. By supporting Conservation International, you’ll help them use science, policy and partnerships to solve the climate crisis and create a cleaner, healthier planet.”

If you want this luxurious EV sitting in your driveway, enter quickly, because the deadline is Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

