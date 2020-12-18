2021 Acura TLX nabs Top Safety Pick+ honor from the IIHS

The Acura TLX is all-new for 2021. It's built on a new architecture that we're told is the brand's most rigid other than the NSX. In our first-drive review, we called it "a true enthusiast's sedan." Now, we know that another benefit of the car's redo is improved crash performance, as the new TLX has earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2021 TLX bettered its predecessor in the challenging driver's-side small-overlap front crash test, achieving a Good score versus the previous model's Acceptable rating. The 2021 TLX also garnered a Good score for the passenger-side small-overlap front crash test (the previous version was not tested) and for the agency's other crash tests as well: moderate-overlap front, side-impact, roof crush and head restraints and seats.

Additionally, whereas the previous TLX's headlights were deemed Poor, the new TLX's LED headlights were judged Good and are standard on all trim levels. Also, the TLX's collision-avoidance technology earned Superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and the vehicle-to-pedestrian test evaluations.

