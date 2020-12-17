Motorsport governing body FIA has developed 100% sustainable fuel for Formula 1 cars. The organization and F1 aim to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and sustainable fuels will play a key role in that.

With its fuel, which is made from bio waste, FIA aims to demonstrate that renewable sources of fuel are viable for grands prix. It’s encouraging F1 suppliers to develop their own such fuels, while engine manufacturers have received their first barrels of the FIA fuel for testing.

F1 teams will be required to use sustainable fuels when a new powertrain architecture is adopted. That move is currently scheduled for 2026, but it could take place a year earlier, according to the BBC. Starting in 2021, F1 cars will need to use fuel with at least 10% bio-fuel content.