Chevrolet is continuing its dive into special edition appearance packages with some new offerings for the 2022 Chevy Equinox and 2021 Chevy Traverse. The motivation? Sales. Customers are buying the trims that look sportier, even if they aren’t any sportier to drive.

First up is an expansion of the RS line. Chevy is adding an RS trim level to the refreshed 2022 Equinox. Like other Chevy RS models, this one offers appearance changes only. The exterior adds a new glossy black mesh grille, black Chevy bowtie emblems, fully blacked-out badging, black roof rails and unique 19-inch dark-painted wheels. The interior adds an RS-specific gear lever knob, black seat trim and red stitching throughout. It all adds up to bring a sense of intrigue and sporty flavor that the Equinox is deeply lacking. Chevy says that one-third of all Blazers sold are RS trims, so there are high hopes for the same thinking applied to the Equinox.

On the Traverse front, Chevy is adding a Midnight Edition (above) and Sport Edition (below) for 2021. The Midnight Edition can be tacked onto LS and LT trims, and it’s only available with the Mosaic Black Metallic paint option. This package adds a blacked-out grille, black wheels, black Chevy bowties, blacked-out bading and black roof rails. Nothing changes inside.

The Sport Edition can be had with a number of exterior color options, but is pictured here in white. Again, you can add it to either the LS or LT trim levels. With it, Chevy adds a black grille, black wheels, black foglight surrounds, a special tailgate applique, black roof rails, black bowties and all-black badging. Are you picking up on a trend here yet?

Chevy didn’t provide timing or pricing on any of these packages yet, but the Traverses should be rolling into dealerships soon.

