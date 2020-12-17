2021 Lincoln Navigator gets a black top with new Special Edition Package

For 2021, you can add a two-tone paint scheme to the Lincoln Navigator's list of vaguely retro-inspired luxury elements. The 2021 Lincoln Navigator's top-drawer Black Label variant adds a new Special Edition Package, and it includes a black roof as well as black 22-inch wheels, a black mesh grille, a black rooftop spoiler, and black mirror caps.

Lincoln is already one of the bravest manufacturers when it comes to its color palette, and the Special Edition Package's black-roof treatment can be combined with any of six different body colors: Burgundy Velvet, Chroma Crystal Blue, Chroma Molten Gold, Silver Radiance, Pristine White, or Flight Blue.

The package will become available in the Spring and is priced at $6,695. The 2021 Navigator Black Label starts at $99,420 or $102,620 for the longer-wheelbase L version.

For those who don't want to go full two-tone, Lincoln continues to offer the mid-grade Navigator Reserve with a Monochromatic Package that brings black wheels, a dark finished grille and body-color mirror caps. It's available in combination with Infinite Black, Ceramic Pearl, or Pristine White body color for $3,965.

Related Video: