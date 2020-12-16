Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and December 31, 2020, and receive 150 bonus entries with Autoblog’s exclusive code AUTOBLOG150. Simply add the discount at checkout.

Are you the kind of person who can't stay in one place too long? Travel is one of the best ways to unwind, but if your travel experience is poor, you could justifiably end up more tightly wound than ever. Thanks to this brand new sweepstakes from Omaze and the Dress For Success nonprofit organization, your next trip could be the most comfortable of your life, with the chance to win $20,000 to spend on first class plane tickets to anywhere in the world. It doesn't take much to enter, but if you end up winning, this could be the best gift you could get yourself this holiday season.

Win First Class Plane Tickets to Anywhere in the World - Enter at Omaze

If you're selected as the winner, you'll get to choose where you're going, when you leave, and perhaps most importantly, what airline you'd like to take.

By entering this sweepstakes, you're supporting Dress For Success, which according to Omaze is "an international nonprofit that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. As we navigate the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, their ability to meet the needs of women around the world is more crucial than ever. Your donation will help Dress for Success provide women with virtual resources to stay economically stable during this new reality and beyond."

If you have dreams of adventures in far off lands (and not having to pay for the swanky trip there), then enter quickly, because the deadline is today, December 17, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

