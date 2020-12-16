Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Consumer camera drones are a popular this holiday season, and DJI has so far dominated the market. Autel Robotics, however, has an exciting new lineup of consumer drones that film and photograph in 8K. The EVO II 8K is a foldable drone with 360-degree obstacle avoidance, a max flight time of 40 minutes and speeds reaching 45 mph. If you're in the market for a drone this holiday season, the Autel Robotics EVO II 8K drone is definitely worth a look.

Autel Robotics EVO 2 - $1,495 on Amazon