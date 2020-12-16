The 2021 Hyundai Palisade has been granted a Top Safety Pick+ award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Hyundai made LED headlights standard on all Palisade trim levels as part of the model-year changes for 2021, and that change pushed the Palisade from Top Safety Pick to Top Safety Pick+.

The IIHS recently raised the bar for its top award, and part of the criteria is that the headlights in all trim levels must achieve Acceptable ratings or better. The Palisade's newly standard LED headlights were judged Good by the IIHS. Additionally, the agency rated the Palisade Good (the best score) in all its tests of crashworthiness, including small-overlap front (driver and passenger side), moderate overlap front, side-impact, roof crush, and seats and head restraints.

Hyundai boasts that all of its SUVs and crossovers now achieve IIHS ratings of Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ (sometimes with specific available equipment). On the passenger-car side, the Sonata, Elantra, Elantra GT, and Veloster all have garnered the Top Safety Pick award, again with specific equipment.

