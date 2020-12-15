Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A portable air compressor is a great gift to snag someone for the holidays, especially new drivers. This one plugs directly into the cigarette lighter socket of your vehicle and can inflate the tires of bikes, cars, and mid-size SUVs. It also includes additional adapters for things like basketballs and inflatable toys. Be aware: This particular pump doesn't support truck tires, but if you're looking to use it on a mid-size SUV or smaller then this could be a super-convenient accessory to keep in the trunk. The best part about this particular pump is that it's on sale for 15% off today, bringing the total price down to just $26.33.

The EPAuto compressor has a rating of 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon with more than 23,000 total ratings. Amazon reviewer Jeffery D. had this to say in his five-star review of the product:

"Ha! I love this little guy. When I say 'little guy,' I mean that affectionately. I've [not] had a portable tire inflator since, well, I can't remember when, but it's been at least three cars. It was measurably bigger than this one and not nearly as impressive. I'm a big fan of avoiding gas stations for keeping my tires inflated. Beyond the awkwardness of the pumps, their effectiveness is sometimes sketchy. Now, with today's tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), you get the reminder if you've gone too long without checking, and what more perfect and convenient time to refill tires than on a rested and cool car outside your own front door.

This does everything you would ask of a portable inflator: it's fast, it's efficient and it's quiet. My old inflator sounded as if I was tearing up my driveway when I used it and it probably took twice as long to work. I saw some questions about the potential lost air while detaching the connecting hose and it seems like the pump may run a little over the stated PSI as protection for that situation. The automatic shut-off when it reaches the pressure you set is a huge boon, as I can rumble around in the trunk or work inside the car without having to constantly monitor the pump.

I can't say much about the carrying bag, it's a silly little thing that's likely to tear over time, but that's meaningless when talking about performance and value. If I had any quibble at all, it would be that I don't seem to be able to shut off the light on the pump. It's not a big deal from a power perspective, just an OCD thing (why have it on in the daytime?) This is a great purchase at a terrific price."

If you're looking for a solid air compressor pump at a reasonable price, you can learn more about this one right here.

