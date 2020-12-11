Up in the Scottish Highlands at this very moment, just outside Inverness, Gangsta Granny Gritter is keeping the road clear and ice-free. Out east near Keith, Sir Grits-A-Lot loves to plow and it cannot lie. And down south in the lowlands, Spready Mercury is taking care of this thing called ice.

You see, Scotland apparently names its snowplows, or "gritters" as they're called across the pond. And, true to Scottish form, those names are just delightful. You can even track where they are at any given time. Take it away, list!

Amber Snowy

Arctic Angel

BFG Big Friendly Gritter

Blizzard Bear

Chilly Connolly

Darth Spreader

David Plowie

For Your Ice Only

Fred

Gangsta Granny Gritter

Grit A Bit

Grit Expectations

Gritallica

Gritney Spears

Gritter Bug

Grittest Hits

Grittie McVittie

Grittle Mix

Gritty Gonzales

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Han Snow-lo

I Want To Break Freeze

Ice Breaker

Ice Destroyer

Ice Queen

Jeremy Brine

Lew-Ice Capaldi

Licence To Chill

Luke Snowalker

Meltin' John

Mr Plow

Mrs Gritter

My Name’5 Doddie

Nitty McGritty

Penelope Gritstop

Plougher O’Scotland

Polar Bear Explorer

Polar Patroller

Ready Spready Go

Rumble

Salty

Sandy The Solway Salter

Scotland’s Bravest Gritter

Sir Andy Flurry

Sir Grits A Lot

Sir Salter Scott

Slippy McGritty

Snow Bother

Snow Destroyer

Snow Dozer

Snow Trooper

Snowball

Snowbegone Kenobi

Snowkemon Go

Sophie Salt

Spready Mercury

Sprinklebell

Sprinkles

The Golden Great Gritter

The Grittiest Snowman

The Incredible Ice Bear

The Snow Buster

The Snow Solution

The Winter Explorer

True Gritter

Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie

As you can see, there are several Star Wars entries and, as the land of Sean Connery, a few James Bond references (plus Gritty Gritty Bang Bang for extra Ian Fleming content). There are also numerous musician references, such as Gritney Spears, David Plowie and Meltin' John, and The Simpsons rightly gets a shout out with Mr. Plow.

So, what's the deal beyond the Scots' cheeky sense of humor? Well, according to the BBC, Scottish primary school children got a chance to name them back in a 2006 competition. Well done wee ones.

Personally, I'm a fan of Fred. You need a straight one for the jokes to land.

"Och, laddies, we got a blizzard brewin'. Git out to the gritters!"

"Och, which ones, sir?"

"Och, take Snowbegone Kenobi, Nitty McGritty and Fred."

"Aye!"