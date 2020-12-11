Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Racing game news came back in full force this week with the announcement of a new Forza Horizon 4 mode, a new WRC 9 mode, and a Cyberpunk 2077 crossover. It's been a loud week in gaming thanks to a few big releases and The Game Awards debuting all kinds of new info on Thursday night, so we'll try to distill the best racing-game-centric info as best we can. If we missed something, let us know in the comments!

Forza Horizon 4 releases a new 'Super7' mode

Forza Horizon 4 has long been one of the most fully fleshed out racing games around, and yet, even two years after launch, the team continues to add more interesting, free features for players to enjoy. Add onto that the fact that the game is available for free if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber and Forza Horizon 4 might just be the best value in racing games of all time. Until this week, the most recent interesting swing the Forza team has taken at adding a new way to play was 'The Eliminator,' a Battle Royale mode in which 72 racers compete against each other until there's only one racer left. It ended up being a legitimately fun addition to an already great game.

This week, they've done it again with the newly released 'Super7' mode, centered around player-created challenges including obstacles courses, drift challenges and halfpipes floating in the sky. If you're not much of a track builder, you can find more than enough fun in just running the seemingly limitless number of challenges created by other players. However, if you're the type of person who wants to do the creating, the new blueprint builder tool is an awesome, intuitive way to add "stunts, structures and scenery" to your very own challenge. The new mode is free to all Forza Horizon 4 players and it's available now.

WRC 9 releases a new "Co-Driver" mode

Continuing the big week of free content drops, WRC added a new mode to their game as well. This is an online co-op "co-driver" mode, which, as the name suggests, allows a second player to participate as player 1 's co-driver during rallies. Interestingly, it seems to take advantage of quick time events for the player in the co-driver's seat. We haven't had an opportunity to give this mode a try, but we often throw WRC 9 into the rotation of our twice-weekly livestreams, which you can check out here, if you're interested. The new mode comes wrapped in a package with new tracks, cars, liveries, and more. You can check out all the details of the free update below.

Drive Cyberpunk 2077's '2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH' in Forza Horizon 4 right now