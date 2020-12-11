Driving the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban and Lexus GX 460 | Podcast #656

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They kick things off discussing the old-school body-on-frame SUVs they've been driving recently including the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban and the 2021 Lexus GX 460. After that, they talk about the continuation Bentley Blower and help a listener spend some money.
Autoblog Podcast #656
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- What we're driving
- 2021 Chevy Tahoe/Suburban
- 2021 Lexus GX 460
- News: Bentley completes its first continuation Blower
- Spend My Money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: