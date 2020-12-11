Podcast

Driving the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban and Lexus GX 460 | Podcast #656

We talk old-school SUVs on the Autoblog Podcast

Dec 11th 2020 at 2:47PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They kick things off discussing the old-school body-on-frame SUVs they've been driving recently including the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban and the 2021 Lexus GX 460. After that, they talk about the continuation Bentley Blower and help a listener spend some money.

Autoblog Podcast #656

