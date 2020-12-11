Thanks to changes in option-package content, the 2021 Ram 1500 crew cab pickup achieves a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). For 2021, the Ram adds Pedestrian Protection as part of the optional Advanced Safety Group, which allows the forward collision prevention system to detect people walking in front of the vehicle. Pedestrian collision mitigation is one of the requirements for earning an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating.

In IIHS testing, the Ram's pedestrian-protection system avoided hitting the pedestrian dummy or braked enough to moderate the impact in all tests save for one where the vehicle is traveling 37 mph and the pedestrian is walking in the same direction. Still, the overall results of the vehicle-to-pedestrian tests and the vehicle-to-vehicle collision avoidance tests, where the Ram avoided crashes at 12 and 25 mph, were deemed "Acceptable" and "Superior" respectively.

The Ram also achieved a top score of "Good" in the agency's various crash tests.

The final hurdle to achieving an IIHS award is headlight performance. For the Top Safety Pick+ level, all available headlights must score Acceptable or Good, and for the one-rung-down Top Safety Pick, at least one available headlight option must score Acceptable or Good. The Ram 1500's SmartBeam curve-adaptive LED headlamps were the only ones to make the grade, which landed the Ram at the Top Safety Pick level. The award applies only to the 2021 Ram 1500 Laramie, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited optioned with the Advanced Safety Group and SmartBeam headlamps.

Based on IIHS testing so far, the Ram is the first full-size pickup to achieve a Top Safety Pick award for this year.

