Italian sportbike builder MV Agusta has teamed up with Alpine to create a special edition of the Superveloce 800 inspired by the Alpine A110 sports car. It's distinguished by styling changes and its very limited production numbers.

The base bike is relatively unchanged. It's the Superveloce 800 with its inline-three making 144 horsepower and 65 pound-feet of torque, connected to a six-speed gearbox. The bike also features a retro fairing and lights that are a natural complement to the similarly retro Alpine A110 sports car.

The Alpine bits come with the blue and white paint scheme that matches the colors available on the car. It gets Alpine "A" badges on the fairing, blue and black Alcantara seats and black CNC machined wheels. It also has Italian and French flag designs on each side in honor of each company's home country.

The bike will be very exclusive thanks to a production run of just 110 units, a nod to the Alpine car's name. It has a steep price tag, too, at 36,300 euros. That's just over $44,000 at current exchange rates, and would go a long way toward the roughly $72,000 base price of an Alpine A110 sports car.

