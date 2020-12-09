A new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen highlights the changes to the 2021 Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte, while the Levante SUV makes do with a minor update to its existing system as well as styling tweaks.

The major changes are concentrated on the interior. The Ghibli and Quattroporte ditch their former Uconnect-based infotainment systems for an all-new system using Android Automotive software, and screen size grows from 8.4 inches to 10.1 inches with higher resolution and a frameless design. A Maserati Connect app is available for smartphones and smartwatches and also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Levante retains its 8.4-inch unit but with improved resolution.

The interiors of all three models also see an upgrade to the instrument cluster. The cluster's driver-information display gets enhanced resolution, while the gauges are redesigned for a more premium appearance. And the plastic covering over the instruments has been replaced with glass.

The sedans and SUV also add a new Advanced Driving Assist. The semi-autonomous lane-centering feature works in conjunction with the adaptive cruise control. It's basically an evolution of the existing Highway Assist, the difference being its ability to work on more secondary roads rather than just major highways.

Finally, all three models get new grille designs (available in chrome or black) and new taillights with what Maserati describes as a "boomerang" graphic, inspired by the 3200 GT coupe.

