Social media accounts and local news stations are chock full of reports about how difficult it is to legally procure a PlayStation 5 during the lead up to the holidays. With tales of Walmart stampedes, scammers using bots to buy up whatever limited supply is available and resellers selling boxes of concrete in place of PS5s, the demand for Sony's latest gaming system is so stratospheric that an unfortunately high number of people have turned to illegal means in order to get their hands on a PS5. The most daring thefts of all are reportedly happening right out of the back of moving semi trucks.

According to a report in The Times, police in the U.K. have gathered up reports of 27 so-called "rollover thefts." Trucks transporting expensive goods, including high-end gaming systems, are boxed-in on the highway on all sides as a car from behind gets so close that a thief, affixed to the car via a rope, can climb right onto the back of the trailer. Yes, sort of like that seemingly ridiculous opening scene from The Fast and The Furious.

Daring PlayStation 5 thefts aren't limited to the United Kingdom, either. The FBI is reportedly investigating reports that thieves in Washington, D.C., and Maryland are filching PS5s out of FedEx and UPS trucks. So if you're in the market for a new gaming system, the best advice we can offer is to be careful out there. Or, um, maybe try sending a letter to the North Pole? On second thought, nevermind.