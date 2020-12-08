GMC announced early Tuesday that its new Hummer EV pickup is ready to head north for winter testing. What might seem like a trip in the wrong direction to us warm-blooded enthusiasts is a critical next step in the development of GM's new electric truck.
We also got a couple of teaser pics of the Hummer EV at GM's Milford Proving Grounds, along with two shots of development prototypes being assembled, of which GM says it has "a series." There's not much new to see here, but GM says there's more to come.
"The GMC HUMMER EV has arrived at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds to continue validation tests and will head to northern Michigan to run through the team’s grueling winter testing process," GM said in its announcement. "We will document the journey and share updates in the coming weeks and months."
The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will feature three electric motors, enabling torque vectoring. GMC says these motors produce 1,000 horsepower, though we don't yet have a final torque figure. Power comes from a 24-module Ultium battery pack which can provide an estimated 350 miles (or more) of range.
GMC says this new architecture supports 800-volt fast charging up to 350 kW, which is comparable to the system Porsche introduced with its Taycan electric sedan, and GMC says it can replenish 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Planned variants include a two-motor setup, and an alternative three-motor version without torque vectoring.
The Hummer EV rides on fully independent suspension with adaptive air shocks. They can provide continuous damping adjustments for comfort, and have a height adjustment range of 6 inches. When set in its max-height off-road mode, it has two additional inches of ground clearance, and the "Extract Mode" will lift it six inches higher than default.
The Edition 1 model also comes with standard 35-inch mud terrain tires, and combined with the suspension, the Hummer EV has a fording depth of two feet and the capability to climb over an 18-inch vertical obstacle.
Edition 1 Production begins late next year, with a starting price of $112,595. In fall 2022, we'll see the regular top trim starting at $99,995; In spring 2023, we’ll get a mid-level trim that has three motors, air suspension and four-wheel steering -- but no torque vectoring -- starting at $89,995.