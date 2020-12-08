GMC announced early Tuesday that its new Hummer EV pickup is ready to head north for winter testing. What might seem like a trip in the wrong direction to us warm-blooded enthusiasts is a critical next step in the development of GM's new electric truck.

We also got a couple of teaser pics of the Hummer EV at GM's Milford Proving Grounds, along with two shots of development prototypes being assembled, of which GM says it has "a series." There's not much new to see here, but GM says there's more to come.

"The GMC HUMMER EV has arrived at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds to continue validation tests and will head to northern Michigan to run through the team’s grueling winter testing process," GM said in its announcement. "We will document the journey and share updates in the coming weeks and months."