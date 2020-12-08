The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is fast, exclusive and classically green

The original Jaguar E-Type turns 60 years old next March, and to celebrate, Jaguar is building a limited run of a special F-Type. It's awkwardly called the 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition, but it's otherwise a subtle, classy example of the sports car.

One of the most noteworthy aspects is that soft green hue. It's Sherwood Green, which was a color offered on the original E-Type, but hasn't been available since the 1960s. It's the only color offered here, and won't be available on other F-Types. Black and aluminum trim accents dot the outside, and they're paired with machine-finish forged wheels.

The interior features a light brown and black leather interior, and there are special logos placed throughout. That logo also happens to be shared with the restored Jaguar E-Type Heritage 60 Collection cars. The center stack gets a unique aluminum trim that's patterned to match the back of an E-Type's rearview mirror.

The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is only available in F-Type R specification. That means it gets a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. Buyers do get the choice of either coupe or convertible, though.

Only 60 examples of the mean green cat will be built worldwide. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it should be a good bit more than the roughly $104,000 of a base F-Type R.

Related Video: