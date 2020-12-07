Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

A lot of cars are fast but the vehicle that Omaze is giving away, the Audi RS Q8, isn't just fast, but is even practical. It has the fastest time of any SUV on the Nurburgring, a 7,700-pound towing capability, 60 cubic feet of cargo space, a Bang & Olufsen 17-speaker sound system and massaging seats.Enter Omaze's giveaway, and it can also be yours, along with $20,000 in cash.

Win a 2020 Audi RS Q8 and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The 2020 Audi RS Q8 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8, which makes 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent to all four wheels, allowing the RS Q8 to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds, as well as hitting a top speed of 155 mph, or 189 with the Dynamic Package Plus. Plus, all the taxes and fees are covered.

When entering this drawing, you’re helping out the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, which according to Omaze, “saved the lives of both our founder, Matt Pohlson, and Donut Media’s editor-in-chief, James Pumphrey—and now we’re joining forces to support this incredible hospital that means so much to us. Matt had flatlined and needed an ECMO machine (a system that provides cardiac and respiratory support, allowing the heart and lungs to rest prior to and during surgery), but he wouldn't survive the ambulance ride to the machine. So for the first time in Southern California, UCLA brought a mobile ECMO unit to a patient… and they saved Matt. Since then, the mobile ECMO has become a more common practice and has saved over 50 other people! Your contribution will help build out this program, fund a new UCLA Health Ambulance and support other UCLA Health System initiatives that saved Matt and James. 15% of all contributions will support the UCLA Medical Center. The remaining funds raised cover fees and other costs like the prize, taxes, shipping and more.”

If you want this luxury performance SUV sitting in your driveway, enter quickly, because the deadline is Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

