Nissan is preparing to release a new Rogue Sport for the 2022 model year. Developed in England, the crossover will wear a sharper-looking exterior design, and it will offer a completely overhauled interior with a lot more tech.
While the Japanese firm has no luxury ambitions, it explained it's gradually pushing the Rogue Sport upmarket with nicer materials and cutting-edge features that are trickling down from bigger, more expensive cars. Motorists will be able to order a type of Nappa leather that takes 25 days to produce and more than an hour to embroider with a diamond-like design, for example. Massaging front seats and a wireless device charger are new, too.
Nissan's NissanConnect infotainment system will be displayed on a 9.0-inch touchscreen propped up on the dashboard, and the driver will face a second, 12.3-inch screen that replaces the analog instrument cluster. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa compatibility will be available, so users will gain the ability to communicate with their car from their home, or vice versa, via a connected device. Audiophiles will be relieved to know that Nissan's next crossover will be offered with a 10-speaker Bose sound system.
Of course, unlocking most of the aforementioned features will require moving up in the trim level hierarchy. Buyers who settle for an entry-level, Hertz-spec crossover will not get all of the bells and whistles. However, every Rogue Sport regardless of trim level will benefit from additional cargo space thanks to a lower floor made possible by a redesigned rear suspension. And, in an unexpected mashup of Japanese culture, the Rogue Sport's various warning chimes (like the seatbelt reminder) were created jointly by Nissan and video game developer Bandai Namco, which notably owns the Pac-Man franchise. While "Waka-waka, find gasoline soon!" would be spectacular, we're told the sounds will merely be more harmonious, with a melodic dual-tone signature.
Nissan is keeping the new Rogue Sport's full design under wraps until its unveiling, but it revealed the hot-selling crossover rides on a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, and it offers drivers better forward visibility. Full details will be revealed in the coming weeks, and sales are expected to start in the first half of 2021.
