Nissan is preparing to release a new Rogue Sport for the 2022 model year. Developed in England, the crossover will wear a sharper-looking exterior design, and it will offer a completely overhauled interior with a lot more tech.

While the Japanese firm has no luxury ambitions, it explained it's gradually pushing the Rogue Sport upmarket with nicer materials and cutting-edge features that are trickling down from bigger, more expensive cars. Motorists will be able to order a type of Nappa leather that takes 25 days to produce and more than an hour to embroider with a diamond-like design, for example. Massaging front seats and a wireless device charger are new, too.

Nissan's NissanConnect infotainment system will be displayed on a 9.0-inch touchscreen propped up on the dashboard, and the driver will face a second, 12.3-inch screen that replaces the analog instrument cluster. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa compatibility will be available, so users will gain the ability to communicate with their car from their home, or vice versa, via a connected device. Audiophiles will be relieved to know that Nissan's next crossover will be offered with a 10-speaker Bose sound system.