2021 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing revealed; slightly more expensive than before

Just before it's slated to hit dealer showrooms, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe now has official pricing. The significantly redesigned crossover is slightly more expensive, but it brings with it bold styling, updated engines and some new features.

The base Santa Fe SE now starts at $28,025. That's an increase of $575 over the outgoing model. All-wheel drive is a $1,700 option on all Santa Fe models. The full list of base prices is below.

SE: $28,025

SEL: $29,825

Limited: $39,775

Calligraphy: $43,275

SE and SEL models come with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic making 191 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. The Limited and Calligraphy models get a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder coupled to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. This engine makes 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The Calligraphy model also comes standard with all-wheel drive.

The new Santa Fe boasts the same or slightly improved fuel economy across all models. The forward collision prevention system now has cyclist and intersection-turn support. Adaptive cruise control gets curve speed adjustment and lane following. A 12.3-inch instrument screen, forward and reverse remote parking assist and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available, as is wireless charging.

The only Santa Fe models that we don't have pricing for are the hybrid versions. They go on sale later in 2021, and we should have more details on them near release. The regular Santa Fe models will be in showrooms this month.

Related video: