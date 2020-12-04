Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and December 6, 2020, and receive 300 bonus entries with the code KEEPGOING300. Simply add the discount at checkout.

We’ve written about quite a few Mercedes giveaways from Omaze, our favorite so far being either the Sprinter camper van or the Airstream Atlas (camping is definitely a theme). This giveaway may take the top spot, as it is one of the most recognizable, luxurious and capable vehicles that Mercedes makes, the G-Wagen.

Win a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The G 63 seats five, is powered by a twin-turbo four-liter V8 and makes 577 horsepower, not to mention 627 lb-ft torque. Not to mention it is gorgeous. But don’t take my word for it, here’s what Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore thinks of the G 63:

“The G 63 is awesome. It's excessive, decadent and rolling brute force. After driving the G 550 a couple of weeks back, I can say the AMG model is worth the price as a status symbol and for its raw power. I did feel a difference in the output between the two potent V8s. The G 63 has iconic, in-your-face design, plenty of capability and a rich interior. The driving character is refined enough to make this a more palatable daily driver, but it remains true to the G-Class' rugged feel. In short, the G 63 gives you celebrity status. It's not everyone's thing, but I like it.”

The best part is that every donation supports The Black Voters Matter Fund, which, according to Omaze, “works to increase power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities. Some of their pre-election initiatives include their BVM Parties at the Polls, a proven tool to energize and support voters while in line to vote, and BVM voter engagement buses, which mobilize voters to return ballots during the vote-by-mail period, early voting and on election day. Your generosity will help the Black Voters Matter Fund protect voting rights, improve lives and strengthen communities.”

If you want this luxurious rock crawler, enter here. The deadline is January 12, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Oh, and don't forget, enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and December 6, 2020, and receive 300 bonus entries with the code KEEPGOING300. Simply add the discount at checkout.