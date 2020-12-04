Hyundai recalling 130,000 Santa Fe, Sonata Hybrid and Veloster models for potential engine failure

Hyundai is recalling 130,000 U.S. vehicles for faulty engine connecting rod bearings that may wear prematurely, leading to engine failure. Hyundai said the recalled vehicles will receive updated engine control software to help the knock sensor detect vibrations that could indicate a damaged connecting rod bearing. Dealers will also conduct inspections and, if necessary, replace the engine,

The recall covers versions of the 2015–2016 Veloster, 2012 Santa Fe, 2011–2013 Sonata Hybrid, and 2016 Sonata Hybrid. Specifically, the affected vehicles and engines are:

• 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with the 2.4-liter Theta II four-cylinder engine

• 2011–2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with the 2.4-liter Theta II four-cylinder engine

• 2015–2016 Hyundai Veloster with the 1.6-liter Gamma four-cylinder engine

• 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with the 2.0-liter Nu four-cylinder engine

For each, only those vehicles produced between certain dates have the issue. Hyundai says it will be sending owners letters notifying them of the recall in late January.

Hyundai and Kia recently agreed to pay a $210 million civil penalty for failing to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine bearing issues in a timely fashion. That penalty was for recalls in 2015 and 2017.