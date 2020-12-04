Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Welcome back to the roundup, everyone. Continuing the end-of-year trend, racing game news is as dead as can be this week, but we did get some (somewhat painful) hands-on time with Hot Wheels Open World, and we found a GTRacing gaming chair available for under $150, too.

Hot Wheels Open World is unplayable on an Xbox One S

New console generations sure come at ya fast. I didn't expect my Xbox One S to become so useless quite so fast after the new Series S and Series X consoles dropped a few weeks ago, but I'm already noticing games performing so poorly on the system that it makes it almost a necessity to upgrade. If you missed it, last week in the roundup we mentioned the new Hot Wheels Open World game that released inside Roblox. Quick recap: Roblox is a game that allows people to create other games within it. Hot Wheels officially licensed one of these games, so naturally, I wanted to give it a try.

This past Tuesday on our livestream I booted up the old One S, started up Roblox, then started up Hot Wheels Open World within Roblox, and, well, that was basically as far as I got. The performance of the game was so bad that it wasn't playable. I don't mean there were a few frame skips here and there, I mean it seemed like the memory of my system couldn't even keep up and the entire game was a slow-as-molasses, texture pop-y nightmare. The aesthetic seemed cool, but unfortunately, I quite literally can't comment on the gameplay at all. Don't believe me? Check it out for yourself right here.

This GTRacing gaming chair is on sale for $139.99 right now

In lieu of any interesting gaming news, it seemed only right that we try to make up for it by saving you some money. This is the No. 1 bestselling gaming chair on Amazon, and it's currently on sale for just $139.99. It features an ergonomic design to keep you comfy during longer play sessions, adjustable seat height and armrests, a 360° swivel, smooth rolling casters, a removable headrest pillow and a lumbar cushion. A chair like this is built for comfort, so even if you've just been looking for a better chair to sit on while you're working from home all day, this one may be worth a look. If you're interested, you can learn more about it right here.

