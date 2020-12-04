If you missed out on buying a 2020 Dodge Challenger in Gold Rush, don’t fret, Dodge is bringing the color back for 2021 with some slightly different packaging options. The gold paint was offered for the first time last year in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary Edition.

Enough folks must have taken to the intriguing gold paint, so much so that FCA decided to bring it on back for 2021. You’re able to spec Gold Rush on some different models this year, too. It was not available in either Hellcat model for 2020, but now you can get both the standard SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye in Gold Rush. Hell yeah.

If you want a more affordable Challenger in Gold Rush, Dodge is also offering the paint on Challenger T/A (above right), and T/A 392 (above left) models. Optioning the paint also requires you to check the boxes for the Satin Black hood, roof and decklid. Yes, we have a black-and-gold theme going on here. The look is splendid on every trim available.

The actual paint option is free, but the Satin Black package is $3,495, and you can't spec Gold Rush without it. Dodge says that dealer orders are now open for the 2021 Dodge Challenger with Gold Rush paint. Initial deliveries of the Challenger in gold are expected to begin in early 2021.

