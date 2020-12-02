Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and December 6, 2020, and receive 300 bonus entries with the code KEEPGOING300. Simply add the discount at checkout.

2020 is the year of the Ford Bronco, among other things. In fact, seeing the brutish off-roader come back to life was one of the highlights of a year that didn’t have much to celebrate. But if you win this Bronco, you will surely be celebrating — all the way to the bank, as you take your four-door, three-row Bronco to deposit $20,000 cash into your account.

Win a Custom Gateway Ford Bronco 4-Door and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Now, you might be thinking to yourself. “The Bronco never came in a four-door configuration like that,” and you would be correct. That’s where Gateway Bronco comes in. They cut a vintage Bronco in half and stretched it, and added the third row and the two extra doors.

Additionally, they upgraded this Bronco inside and out, with whiskey colored German leather, a dark blue metallic paint job, a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood that makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound feet of torque, and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The best part is that every donation supports the Kevin Love Fund, which, according to Omaze, “strives to inspire people to live their healthiest lives while providing the tools to achieve physical and emotional well being. Their work seeks to normalize the conversation around mental health, open up the public discussion and empower people to pursue mental wellness with the same vigor as they do physical health. Your generous support can help the Kevin Love Fund to provide their newly launched Social-Emotional Learning education program to schools nationwide at no cost.”

If you want this modified, iconic piece of automotive history, enter here. The deadline is March 2, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

