Believe it or not, some retailers are stretching Cyber Monday into "Cyber Week" this year. It sure makes deal-hunting less stressful, and you won't hear any complaints from us as long as it saves us some cash. The deal we're featuring today is for the parents or soon-to-be parents out there, and it could, indeed, save you a bundle. If you're in the market for a good child car seat, this Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 is well worth a look.

This car seat features four stages of use, meaning it grows with your child from the time they're a newborn up to 8 years of age. The seat can transition from a "rear-facing harness (4–40 pounds) to forward-facing harness (22–65 pounds) to highback belt-positioning booster (40–100 pounds) to backless belt-positioning booster (40–120 pounds)." It includes a belt tensioning plate, baby seat insert, and even a cup holder. For installation, it features an InRight LATCH system which, according to the claim, provides a one-second LATCH attachment.

The seat has over 3,200 reviews on Target.com with a cumulative 4.8 out of 5 rating, and over 10,000 reviews on Amazon.com with an even more impressive 4.9 out of 5 rating. Lora T had this to say in their 5-star review on the product on Amazon:

"This is our 3rd kid, and we’ve been through a few car seats with the older 2. This one is hands down the best one we have owned. It’s so easy to install, making it easy to transfer between cars. I absolutely love that the seat cover comes off without having to take the seat apart for easy cleaning. The removable cup holders are sturdy while installed but I’m so glad they come off for me to easily clean them. I’m so glad it has so many recline options and will grow with my baby, making it the only seat he will need. Seriously worth every penny spent."

You can learn more about the car set right here and check it out here at Target.com or here at Amazon.com for the same great discount.

