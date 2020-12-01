Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means a new Blipshift sale has arrived! If you don't already know, Blipshift offers extremely limited-run, car-based themed T-shirts with designs submitted by artists all over the country. Autoblog has been collaborating with the brand for years, and as always, we're more than excited for its latest tentpole event: The 10 Blips of Shiftmas sale. Say that 10 times fast.

As you might expect from the name, this sale is going on for a whopping 10 days, with new designs adhering to different "themes" being featured every day. Today is the fourth day, and the theme is "Youth's" because Blipshift, like Wu Tang, is for the children. There's also a special deal going on today: if you buy any two featured tees, you can save 30% on one youth face mask! The designs are changing every day, so make sure you head to the Blipshift homepage to check out the latest offerings. We've featured the excellent "Cartuned" design below, but there are many more to come!