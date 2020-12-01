Acura will unveil the 2022 MDX in production form next Tuesday, Dec. 8, promising it will be "the most premium, performance-focused and technologically advanced SUV in Acura history." Acura will host the debut on its web site at 11:30 a.m. EST.

If you thought we already saw the 2022 Acura MDX, it's because we did. Acura showed the TLX-inspired design back in October with a "prototype." Like parent company Honda, Acura tends to show "prototypes" that are dead-ringers for their production variants, and this appears to be no different.

The below left is Acura's teaser image with the levels brought up to reveal more detail; the below right is an image of the "prototype" shown in October. From what we can see here, they're virtually identical, and nothing we've seen in spy photos suggests that we're in for any surprises when the real thing bows next week.

The 2022 MDX rides on a new light truck platform that Acura says will provide more athletic handling, greater ride comfort and a quieter cabin versus the outgoing car. Like the new TLX, it will incorporate a double-wishbone front suspension, which should also improve ride and handling.

Acura says it will offer a Type S version of the MDX is with the same turbocharged V6 that will power the new TLX Type S. That variant will make 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque (same as the TLX), while the standard engine will continue to be Acura’s 290-horsepower 3.5-liter V6. Both engines will be mated to Acura’s 10-speed automatic transmission and send power to all four wheels using the latest fourth-generation SH-AWD system.

Not all of the performance details are available yet, but Acura says the MDX can be had with four-piston Brembo brake calipers (likely another Type S feature) and comes with a drive mode selector that allows you to adjust ride, handling, steering, suspension and powertrain characteristics.

Based on the prototype, the interior matches the exterior for flair and elegance. We like the open-pore wood that’s been infused with metallic flake, French stitching, contrast piping and quilted leather in all three rows. Acura says that all three rows get more legroom this year, and first and third rows get more headroom. A new panoramic moonroof should make the cabin even airier for rear occupants.

Related Video: