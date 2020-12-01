Jaguar is making several visual and mechanical changes to the F-Pace SVR for the 2021 model year. The modifications turn the SUV into a quicker, meaner-looking cat with an appetite for all things Cayenne-flavored.

Power for the SVR still comes from a supercharged, 5.0-liter V8 rated at 550 horsepower, but its torque output increases from 502 to 514. Although that's not a drastic improvement, it's enough to lower the SUV's zero-to-60-mph time to 3.8 seconds (three-tenths of a second quicker than before), and to raise its top speed from 176 to 178 mph. Jaguar also gave the F-Pace the XE Project 8's torque converter, and a Dynamic Launch function that relies on driveline inertia to ensure the power flow to the wheels isn't interrupted when the transmission shifts.

Revised suspension components and a retuned steering system complement the driveline tweaks. Engineers also developed a recalibrated braking system with an electric booster that improves stopping performance. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission linked to shift paddles continue to come standard.

Stylists made subtle visual changes that add up to give the F-Pace a cleaner, sharper design while reducing drag by 35%. Up front, the hood now stretches all the way to the edge of the grille, the headlights gain two individual strips of LED accents, and the trim around the air dams on the lower part of the bumper has been reshaped. Out back, the lights ditch the hemisphere-shaped insert -- a nod to the F-Type -- for a completely horizontal design. The nip-and-tuck is aligned with the one Jaguar performed on the non-SVR variant of the F-Pace.

In 2020 more than ever, technology is the yardstick used to measure luxury cars, so Jaguar invested a significant amount of time and money into making the SVR smarter and more connected. It added a 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen for the Pivi Pro infotainment system, the ability to receive over-the-air software updates, a wireless device charger, and active road noise cancellation technology, among other features.

As the flagship of the F-Pace family, the SVR needs to look and feel suitably posh inside, and our time behind the wheel of the outgoing model suggests that wasn't always the case. Jaguar tells us it addressed this shortcoming. The 2021 SVR's interior gets a split-rim steering wheel, a redesigned center console with more storage space and a shorter gear selector, plus a new-look climate control panel. Aluminum trim and a blend of leather and Alcantara come standard, while carbon fiber accents are offered at an extra cost. Sport seats are optional, too.

Jaguar will begin delivering the 2021 F-Pace SVR in the coming months. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, though keep in mind the 2020 model carries a base price of $81,750 including a $1,150 destination charge.