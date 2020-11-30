Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter on Monday, November 30, 2020, and get more chances to win. Use code EARLYBIRD1500 to score 1,500 extra entries from 12 a.m. to 7:59 a.m. Pacific. Use code BIGTIME750 to score 750 extra entries from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Offer not valid on Dream House experiences. Winning this sweepstakes will be the best Cyber Monday deal you’ll ever find.

If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of waiting for VW to release the I.D. Buzz electric van. If you’re also like me, you don’t have the money for either the I.D. Buzz or a vintage VW bus anyway, so those feelings are pretty much moot. Unless you head over to Omaze, where they’re giving away an electric 1966 VW Bus, plus $20,000 in cash.

Win a Tesla-Powered 1966 VW Bus and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Why an electric VW? First off, why not? Second, the original 1966 VW Microbus this conversion was based on made only 53 horsepower with a zero to 60 time of never, so yeah, this version is improved. Still, don’t expect to be taking any long road trips in this van, since the range is only 85 miles. Gonna have to find some cool campsites close to home. It also maintains that vintage feel, with only 100 horsepower and a four-speed manual transmission. It’ll also wow passersby, with its incredible 50-plus-year-old iconic styling.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Omaze is covering the taxes and delivery fees, as well as throwing in $20,000 in cash, for you to spend however you’d like.

The best part is that every donation supports REVERB, which, according to Omaze, “harnesses the power and reach of music to inspire and empower millions of individuals to take action for people and the planet. REVERB partners with musicians, festivals and venues to “green” their concerts, while engaging fans face-to-face at shows to take environmental and social action. Their work makes a real, positive impact on the environment including the elimination of 3 million+ single-use plastic water bottles at concerts, supporting 2,000 family farmers, elevating the work of 4,000 local and national nonprofits, and eliminating over 180,000 tonnes of CO2 through their unCHANGEit climate campaign.”

If you want this improved-upon, iconic piece of history, enter here. The deadline is January 26, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

