We suspect Moray Callum was a shoo-in when Ford began taking applications from enthusiasts who wanted to buy a GT. He's the vice president of the company's design department, and he led the team that designed the supercar. Stylists often hang on to the projects they worked on, but Callum chose to sell his 2017 GT.

Listed by California-based dealer Canepa, Callum's GT is finished in Liquid Red (he notably did not order racing stripes) with a Re-Entry interior, which adds white leather accents to an otherwise black interior. It was built in February 2017, and a plaque on the dashboard identifies it as the sixth car made that year, so it's an early model.

Moray made no modifications to his GT -- you didn't think he'd add an aftermarket wing and gold 23-inch wheels to it, did you? In fact, he hardly drove it. Its odometer shows 204 miles, and it's advertised as being in like-new condition. It's powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes 657 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Mid-mounted, it spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Finding a used GT used to be difficult because Ford enforced (or, tried to enforce) a two-year resale ban, but second-hand examples are beginning to appear at big-name auctions around the world. Canepa listed the GT without a price, so you'll need to reach out to the dealer to find out what to write on the check, but don't expect to score the car for cheap. French racing driver Sébastien Bourdais (one of the pilots who drove the winning GT in the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans) sold his 270-mile 2017 GT Competition Series for $1 million earlier in 2020. Another 2017 example ordered with the '66 Heritage Edition package traded hands for $1.54 million in late 2019.

Ford stopped racing the GT in 2019, but production of the road car continues. 2021 brought a Heritage Edition model inspired by the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona-winning GT40 driven by Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby.

