Black Friday has finally arrived. Although many retailers have decided to make a week of the event this year, there are still some great deals to be had today only. We've pulled together some of our favorites for you here. We found deals on everything from kitchenware, to kids' toys, to tools, to subscription services, and more. To keep things organized, we start with the deals for adults and end with the deals for the kids (or kids at heart). Keep in mind, many of these sales will likely not last long, so the prices we have here may be subject to change. We'll be back on Cyber Monday with even more deals, but until then, happy hunting!

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker $19.96 (20% off) at Walmart.com

Sure, pour-overs are great, but when you wake up at 6 a.m. and need to start working, you probably don't have the desire or the time for a pour-over. With this Mr. Coffee, you just set it and forget it and by the time you wake up you have a hot pot waiting for you. Be a coffee snob on the weekend, but practicality wins on the weekdays. Check out the Walmart deal on this coffeemaker right here.

Save up to 40% on select Ninja Kitchen Products at Amazon.com

If you've never heard of Ninja kitchenware, you're missing out. Don't worry, the brand doesn't have anything to do with blue-haired Fortnite gamers, but what it does have is an awesome selection of products, including one of the most popular and highest-rated air fryers currently available on Amazon. Today only, you'll be able to save up to 40% on select Ninja kitchen products on Amazon. You can check out their entire collection of products right here!

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV - $199.99 ($80 off) at Walmart.com

This 50" Sceptre screen features a 4K UHD picture, LED display technology, 3 HDMI connectors, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a really cool brand name. It also has over 3,000 ratings on Walmart.com with a total score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Walmart reviewer Nathan had this to say on his verified purchase review of the product, "The TV came to my house pretty promptly. I was excited to open it. Not only was I amazed by the packaging but it even included a little screwdriver with the name of the TV on it. I've never seen that before. Oh, I [even] went and bought a brand new DVD player from Walmart which I hooked up and everything looks great! I would probably recommend for anybody to get the extended warranty just because you never know with these TVs these days, but I surely hope it lasts a long time! Very pleased for the cost!" You can learn more about this TV deal right here.

Sun Joe SPX2003 Electric Pressure Washer - $89.00 ($69.99 off) at Walmart.com

If you're looking for a sign to finally start on that exterior deep clean you've been putting off for years now, well, this is it. We featured this deal just last week, and since it's still around we're featuring it again because it's just that good. Not only are pressure washers super useful, the amount of satisfaction that comes from absolutely obliterating a layer of dirt and grime from your fence or house siding is second-to-none. This washer features up to 2,000 PSI of pressure and is available for just under $100 for a limited time.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test - $99.00 (50% off) at Amazon.com

There's just something undeniably cool about knowing your genetic heritage. Add on top of that learning "how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions" and this might end up being some of the best money you can spend on a day like today. Normally, this pack costs $200, but you can pick it up right now for half-off.

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums at Amazon.com

Everyone needs a good vacuum, but not everyone has hundreds to spend on a top-of-the-line Dyson. That's where brands like Shark come in. Shark builds great vacuums for reasonable prices, and guess what, thanks to Black Friday, they're about to go from reasonable to downright excellent. Today only, you'll be able to save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums. Just make sure you get one that works for your house and your car!

New members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month

Several of us here at Autoblog are Audible subscribers and love it. As you might guess, we spend a lot of time behind the wheel , so sometimes that doesn't leave as much time as we'd like for reading. Should we just give up on books?! Preposterous. Instead, a few of us have made the switch to audio books, via Audible. A subscription will get you an audio book credit a month, which for most people is just right, but you can of course still purchase books outright if you so desire. Audio books are great while driving, cooking, exercising, or even just relaxing around the house when you don't feel like straining your eyes against a page or a screen. Right now, you can save up to 40% on the first 6 months of an Audible Plus membership, bringing the cost down to just $4.95 a month. Not sure what your first book should be? Give "Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans" a try. We bet you'll love it.

Save up to 30% on Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash at Amazon.com

If you're in need of good car soap, this is the crème de la crème. There's not too much to say here. It'll make your car clean and shiny. If you ask us, knowing that you saved some cash when picking it up makes your car look just that much shinier. You can pick up the Gold Class Car Wash for a discount here or check out Meguiar's entire suite of products right here.

Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at Amazon.com

Let us get this out of the way right now: If this is unavailable when you check for this deal, we're sorry. Nintendo Switches are selling like water in a desert right now. If this sale lasts the day, though, it's a great one. Not only does it come with a free download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, one of the best Mario Kart games ever, it's also 16% off while supplies last. Here's our advice; if the price is over $299, probably skip it. Scalpers are having a field day with video game consoles right now, and we don't want you to pay more than you have to. This console will be available at list price or lower sooner or later. If it's under $299 right now, though, and you've been considering picking one up, our advice is to snatch it up as soon as possible, because it'll be gone before you know it.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Remote Control D-O Rolling Toy - $34.50 (42% off) at Walmart.com

We know what you're thinking: "That's not BB-8!" We totally get it, BB-8 is undoubtedly the new main droid of the latest "Star Wars" movies, but if you don't think the absolutely adorable D-O deserves some love too then you're just plain lying to yourself. This adorable little rolling toy can be yours at a discount this Black Friday right here.

Kidzone DIY Number 6V Kids Toy Electric Ride On Bumper Car - $169.96 ($30 off) at Walmart.com

This kid-friendly bumper car can turn your driveway into a carnival. It's made for kids 1.5 to 6 years old, has one to two hours of battery life, spins a full 360° via adorable little joysticks, and comes in a slew of awesome colors. For a limited time, you can pick up the awesome toy for $30 off right here.

Save up to 55% on the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playset at Amazon.com

This playset is perfect for the monster-truck-obsessed kid. The point, as one might expect from a monster truck toy, is essentially just to fling your truck into the giant skeleton to make as much commotion as possible. Monster Jam says you can "Smash, bash, and crash into Grim all day for epic takedowns!" Of course, this set also features a miniature die-cast model of Grave Digger, one of the most beloved monster trucks around. This would make a great holiday gift for any kid into big trucks or destruction (and let's be honest, that's a large number of them). You can pick it up today, right here, at a big discount.

