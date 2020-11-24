Get up to $120 back with the purchase of 2 new Michelin or BFGoodrich tires

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're in the market for a couple of new tires, this deal is well worth checking out. From now until December 9th, with the purchase of at least two new Michelin or BFGoodrich tires, you can apply to get up to a $120 VISA rewards card or you can keep it simple and snag the $120 Visa Reward Card with the purchase of four new Michelin CrossClimate2 tires. It isn't hard to redeem, but there are a few steps. You can (and should) check out the official rules right here, but in general, all you have to do is:

Make your tire purchase from a participating dealer (make sure it's before December 9th!)

Submit online at TireRewardCenter.com by 12/28/20

During your submission, make sure to select "Other" as your retailer name

Then just choose 2020 Michelin Winter Promotion as your deal

as your deal You can check the status of your rebate at TireRewardCenter.com at any time

Be sure to read the full details right here

If you're a Michelin kind of person, you can check out all of the eligible Michelin tires right here. More of a BFGoodrich fan? Here are the eligible tires from that camp. You can head here to learn more about the promotion and start searching for the perfect tires for your vehicle.

Get Up to $120 Back from Michelin and BFGoodrich