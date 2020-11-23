Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday is just around the corner, but this year, many retailers have been rolling out the deals early. Target already has some great early Black Friday deals on display. We just picked a few of our favorite tech deals to feature here, but make sure to check out their whole selection. They have deals on tech, toys, kitchenware, home goods, Christmas decorations, and more. Here's what we found in the electronics department that caught our eye.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones - $174.99 (50% off) at Target.com

In the world of headphones, generally, ear buds are better for convenience and over-ear headphones are better for quality. That rule of thumb seems to hold true for this pair of Beats Studio3s. These headphones feature a Bluetooth wireless connection with up to 22 hours of all-day playback, "pure adaptive noise cancelling," a built-in microphone to take calls or communicate with Siri, and of course soft over-ear cushions. One of the coolest features, to us, is "Fast Fuel" which allows up to 3 hours of headphone usage after just a 10 minute charge. If you've been looking for some premium over-ear headphones, this 50% off deal is worth checking out. Learn more here.

Apple AirPods Pro - $199.99 (20% off) at Target.com

On the other end of the headphone spectrum we have Apple's AirPod Pros. These wireless ear buds are some of the best available, featuring active noise cancellation, a customizable fit via silicone tip attachments, sweat and water resistance, and built-in Siri compatibility. If you're more of an ear bud person, you can check these out right here for $50 off.

Hisense 55" 4K UHD TV - $199.99 (43% off) at Target.com

Is this the best 55" 4K TV you can buy? No, probably not. But it just might be the most affordable. Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles that come on a lot of modern televisions, and often, those bells and whistles drive up the price. If you're just looking for a large 4K TV then this one is tough to pass by at this price. It even features HDR, motion rate 120 technology, and built-in Roku capability. Interested? You can pick it up right now for $150 off.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8" - 32GB - $79.99 (43% off) at Target.com

If you missed the deals on these tablets during Amazon Prime Day, have no fear! Target has the Amazon Fire HD 8 available at a huge discount for the Black Friday season. This tablet for kids comes with one free year of Amazon Kids+ and features a kid-proof case to help protect the device. It also comes with 32 GB of internal storage and has an option to add a microSD card to expand it up to 1 TB. If your kid is already getting comfortable with screens, this could be a great gift for them for the upcoming holiday season. Check it out here.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera - $59.99 (14% off) at Target.com

This Fujifilm Instax camera brings back the days of instant film. It has features like auto-exposure mode, one-touch selfie mode, shutter button customization, automatic exposure and automatic flash, and a dedicated close-up shooting mode for selfies. If you've been craving a polaroid-like photo experience then this might be right up your alley. You can grab it for 14% off right here.