There are a few cars in automotive history that you could describe as iconic. The Ford Mustang, Chevy Corvette, Porsche 911, just to name some, as well as a roadster that made Carroll Shelby a household name, the Shelby Cobra. And you can enter to win one on Omaze.

Win a Shelby Cobra 427 S/C and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Now, just to be clear, this isn’t a 1965 Shelby Cobra. Those are incredibly rare and usually have a seven-figure price tag, even though they cost less than $10,000 new back in the sixties. This Cobra is a Shelby Cobra 427 S/C, built by Superformance to the exact specs of the 1965 model.

It features a 468-cubic-inch V8 with a Tremec five-speed manual transmission. That engine sends 550 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque to the real wheels, and from the factory it will set you back $150,000. But not if you win this giveaway. If you win this, it’ll cost you substantially less, plus, Omaze will throw in $20,000 in cash to spend however you want, and all taxes and delivery fees are covered.

The best part, every donation supports Team IMPACT, which, according to Omaze, “tackles the emotional trauma and social isolation experienced by children facing serious and chronic illnesses by matching them with a college athletic team. Through participation in Team IMPACT's clinically informed two-year program, children experience a sense of belonging from team camaraderie and inclusion, resulting in increased empowerment, resilience and health promotion. Families are connected and supported as their child achieves personalized goals, and student athletes gain perspective and inspiration, as well as lessons in adversity and overcoming obstacles.”

If you want this head turner as a holiday gift to yourself (or someone else I guess), enter here. The deadline is January 28, 2021 at 11:59pm PT.

