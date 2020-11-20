Chevrolet's entry on the list of electric pickup trucks is on its way, and it looks like it won't arrive as merely a battery-powered Silverado. An early design model mysteriously appeared during a marketing presentation.

Styling wasn't the focus of the conference, so the yet-unnamed truck wasn't fully revealed, but cobbling together screen shots gives us a decent idea of the direction designers are taking it in. Its front end is lower and more rounded than the current-generation Silverado's, and it's accented by a grille-like insert that adds a 3D element to the fascia. We also see a Bowtie emblem on a horizontal strip of trim, and thin headlights on either side of it.

Punched-out wheel arches covered by black plastic flares bring a rugged touch to the design, and it's interesting to note that there is no visible separation between the cab and the cargo box. Speaking of, the box's sides sweep upwards towards the rear window, rather than breaking at a 90-degree angle. It's a styling cue that reminds us of the GMC Hummer, and, inevitably, of the first-generation Honda Ridgeline released for the 2006 model year.

All we know about what's under the body is that the model will offer up to 400 miles of driving range. We're guessing the truck shares many of its powertrain and chassis components with the Hummer, which means it's a body-on-frame model set up to receive one, two, or three electric motors and Ultium battery technology.

We'll need to wait until Chevrolet releases more details about its electric truck to find out more. It's tentatively due out by 2023, so it might not arrive until the 2024 model year, and it's one of 30 electric vehicles General Motors will offer globally by 2025. Company boss Mary Barra said the offensive will cost approximately $27 billion.