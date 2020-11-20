In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They kick things off discussing a whole raft of big car debuts this week that would have undoubtedly been part of the L.A. Auto Show if it happened this year. Some of those big reveals include the new Honda Civic, Subaru BRZ and Jeep Wrangler 392. They follow that with some other news highlights and end with green crossover-themed "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #654
