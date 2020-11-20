Podcast

2022 Honda Civic, Subaru BRZ and more debuts from the not-L.A. Auto Show | Autoblog Podcast #654

We also discuss the last Morgan 3 Wheeler and Mercedes Nurburgring record

Nov 20th 2020 at 2:25PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They kick things off discussing a whole raft of big car debuts this week that would have undoubtedly been part of the L.A. Auto Show if it happened this year. Some of those big reveals include the new Honda Civic, Subaru BRZ and Jeep Wrangler 392. They follow that with some other news highlights and end with green crossover-themed "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #654

