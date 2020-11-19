Chevrolet is sitting in the bleachers while rivals Ford and Ram are duking it out in the high-performance off-roader segment. Its neutral approach to the horsepower war creates a golden opportunity for aftermarket tuners, and Specialty Vehicle Engineer (SVE) seized it by creating a Silverado that can lock horns with Ram's 1500 TRX.

Deemed worthy of wearing the historic Yenko name, the truck receives a 6.2-liter V8 that's supercharged to 800 horsepower, a 380-horse increase over the naturally-aspirated eight's output. Ported cylinder heads, forged aluminum pistons, a twisted steel crankshaft, upgraded injectors, and a whole lot of software tweaks helped SVE reach the 800-horsepower mark. It's the same engine that powers the road-focused variant of SVE's Yenko Silverado, but the similarities between the two trucks stop there. One is for the track; the other is for the dunes.

Instead of lowering the suspension, SVE raised it by four inches before adding Fox performance shocks and a bigger rear sway bar. Nitto off-road tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels further increase the Silverado's off-road prowess, while six-piston Brembo front calipers that grip 16.1-inch vented rotors help bring the behemoth to a stop. Another way to look at it is that the discs are nearly as big as the base Silverado's steel wheels (17 inches).

Each build starts as a Custom model, which is one of the more affordable variants of the 2021 Silverado. SVE adds an array of decals, a redesigned grille, retractable side steps, a hood insert with louvers, and a tailgate insert made with a composite material. Buyers can also order a roll bar and extra lights, among other add-ons.

Enthusiasts who want to put Chevrolet's indirect answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX in their driveway (or, if it fits, in their garage) can buy the Yenko Silverado Off-Road directly from an authorized Chevrolet dealer. Better yet, the engine, the supercharger, and the transmission are covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. Act fast, though: only 50 units will be available for the 2021 model year. Pricing starts at $84,995, a figure that excludes the donor truck, which costs $45,155 before destination once it's configured the way SVE needs it. All in, the Yenko-badged off-roader starts at approximately $130,000.