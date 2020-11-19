Tonight, Ford will highlight some of its latest and greatest with in-house and partner builds based on the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, the Bronco, the Bronco Sport, the updated F-150 and the new Ranger Tremor. The annual SEMA show in Las Vegas may have been called off due to COVID, but that hasn't stopped some automakers from partnering up aftermarket shops to put together some wild (and sometimes wildly practical) concept cars and trucks.

You can watch live right here as Ford shows off its seven-motor, 1,400-horsepower, tire-shredding Mustang Mach-E 1400 EV show car; the Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept built to highlight the new 4x4's modular body; the overlanding-themed MAD Bronco Sport Badlands; an accessorized 2021 F-150 Powerboost hybrid; and a brand-new Ranger Tremor decked out in factory add-ons.

Ford's stream begins at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. If you'd like to join a live Q&A with Ford and its builders, you can register here.