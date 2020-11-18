Scooters, hoverboards and more on sale for up to 25% off today only

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If your kid has the need for speed, then there's a good chance you may be able to take advantage of some of these great ride-on vehicle deals for the holidays. For today only, Target.com is offering up a 25% discount on things like scooters, hoverboards, ATVs and more. You can see the whole slate of deals right here, but we've picked a few of our favorites to feature below.

Razor A Checkerboard Kick Scooter - $22.49 (25% off) at Target.com

There are a ton of different variations of Razor scooters nowadays, but nothing beats a classic. This one features a checkerboard pattern, easy-adjust handlebars, and it even folds up for easy transport. It doesn't have all the extra odds and ends of some of the newer models, but that ends up saving you some cash, since you can snag this particular scooter for just $22.49 today only.

Razor Hovertrax X-Ray Hoverboard - $134.99 (25% off) at Target.com

You probably remember these being all the rage about a year or two ago. The hype around this kind of toy has certainly died down from its peak, but it's still just as fun as it ever was. This one, in addition to promising 40 minutes of ride time on a full charge and a 6 mph top speed, also has the most important feature any toy could have in 2020; a borderline-obnoxious amount of LED lights. You can check it out for 25% off right here.

Razor 24v Dirt Rocket MX350 Electric Bike - $194.99 (25% off) at Target.com

This miniaturized dirt bike is intended for ages 13 and up, so while it may not be a great choice for your child's first two-wheeled vehicle, it could certainly be a great choice for any young teens who have an interest. The bike holds riders of up to 140 lbs, lasts up to 40 minutes on a charge, and has a top speed of 14 mph. The deal on this one is so good, Target hides it until you add it to your cart. Spoiler alert: It's $194.99 today only.

Razor Dirt Quad SX McGrath Electric ATV - $344.99 (25% off) at Target.com

This ride-on 4-wheeler was inspired by the "King of Supercross" Jeremy McGrath, a 7-time champion in the sport. It's meant for ages 8 and up, holds up to 120 lbs, and has a top speed of 8 mph. It also features 12" knobby pneumatic tires, to make sure your little daredevil has all the grip they need. If you've been eyeballing something like this for your son or daughter, now is the time to pull the trigger. You'll be able to take $115 off the original price of the vehicle with this deal, but you'll have to do it quick, it'll be gone by tomorrow.